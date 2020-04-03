Many Ghanaians have complained of poor network services from their service providers as the use of data has increased due to the majority of workers working from home and people connecting with loved ones through the internet.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications called on Ghanaians to be guided by the way they use mobile internet data as they stay home.

In a 10-point guidance document, it has asked Ghanaians to "Avoid the use of online entertainment services during digital traffic rush-hours (9 am-11 am and 7 pm -11 pm), to allow telecommunications networks to meet the most demanding needs of communication applications, professional office teamwork, and distance learning, which are crucial to a large number of Ghanaian citizens and businesses and critical to the functioning of the entire economy. If you are using service like Netflix, YouTube reduce the quality of the videos from high to standard definition to conserve bandwidth."