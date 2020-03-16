In a statement, the Union said nurses are to take the needed precaution because they “are expected to stand on the battle front just as soldiers do in times of war be prepared for the task at hand.”

The UPNMG also urged the government to strengthen the country’s port health system to ensure effective screening of all those who travel in and out of our country.

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG)

“The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives Ghana, (UPNMG) would like to call on the Ministry of Health, all agencies and stakeholders in the health sector to ensure that appropriate PPE’s are provided to protect Nurses and Midwives who have no choice but to bear the risk in managing cases in our various health delivery points,” sections of the statement reads.

“This also comes to caution Nurses and Midwives to protect themselves always using the standard precautions and additional precautions outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Let us not take anything for granted. We cannot afford to lose any Nurse or Midwife in the process of caring for their clients,” it added.

The deadly Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last Thursday, the Ghana government officially confirmed that the country has recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus.

The coronavirus cases have since increased to six, with over 150 contacts traced by the Ministry of Health.

This has led to some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo also announcing a ban on all social gatherings and sporting activities.

Read the UPNMG’s full statement below:

Statement from Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG)