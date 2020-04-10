According to him, self-reliance is the future and African countries must be ready to embrace this future.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia said many countries are going to be more self-reliant in the aftermath of the pandemic.

He, therefore, called on African countries to be ready also rely on their own goods and services when the crisis is over.

Dr. Bawumia's statement

“The post-COVID-19 global economic architecture is going to be a radically different one,” Dr. Bawumia wrote.

“It will usher in more self- reliance by countries in the production of goods and services. We in Africa have to get ready for this future.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus case count has sharply jumped to 378, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

Meanwhile, the country has also recorded four recoveries and six deaths so far.