The directive was contained in a joint statement released by the Local Government Ministry and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

To this end, all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have bee asked to find different ways of distributing the food items without risking the spread of the Coronavirus.

File Photo

“It is mandatory that in the distribution of food, the protocols will be observed especially regarding social distancing,” the statement said.

“Where the protocols are not observed, the security services are mandated to stop the distribution and to ensure order and discipline.”

Meanwhile, the heads of disaster management committees in various districts have also been directed to “prepare a list of vulnerable persons and groups at each electoral area.”

Ghana’s total Coronavirus cases count has now risen to 566, with the country recording four recoveries and six deaths so far.