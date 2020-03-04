Speaking at the Kaneshie District Court on committal during committal proceedings Tuesday, March 3, 2020, the senior Police Officer also accused the prosecution and state investigation bodies of consistently humiliating him since his arrest.

He said he never drafted any "coup speech" adding that Take Action Ghana, the group accused of planning a coup never planned or discuss any coup.

TAG, he said, was mobilizing people to demonstrate against the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

Also, he said the statement he made on the platform was concerning the dangers of political vigilante groups.

He said, "I'm a citizen of Ghana and not a spectator and within that context, I spoke and made my views known to the world on the platform."

"This kind of humiliation must stop and I cannot go under this kind of torture. This must stop," he added.

ACP Agordzor, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye and Superintendent Peter Toobu (Rtd) are under investigation for an alleged coup plot.

The trio is alleged to have offered some assistance to the alleged lead coup plotter Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm and some eight other suspects including military officers, who have also been charged with treason.