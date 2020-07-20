This is due to the insistence of the prosecution to court for some time to properly align its case.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Sylvester Asare, told the Circuit Court in Accra, presided over by Ms Ellen Asamoah, that the principal state attorney was working seriously to advise the court concerning the case and prayed for a long adjournment.

He added that the prosecution would inform the court on its possible intention.

“We also ask that in the event that the adjournment is granted and advise is ready, we will issue a hearing notice to the accused persons to appear before the court to do the needful,” ASP Asare stated.

He further mentioned that the prosecution and the defence counsel had agreed to appear on September 31, 2020.

Menzgold Ghana Limited CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah

However, in setting a date, the court adjourned the case to Monday, September 7, 2020.

The facts, as presented by ASP Asare, are that in October 2018, the police received complaint from about 16,000 people that Menzgold had convinced them to invest GH¢1.68 billion in a gold purchase scheme that yielded 10 per cent monthly interest.

According to him, the complainants said their money were locked up and that they could not find Nana Mensah and the other principal officers of the company.