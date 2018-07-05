Court defers judgement on KelniGvG implementation injunction

news

An Accra High Court has adjourned a ruling on an injunction application challenging the implementation of the revenue monitoring contract offered to KelniGvG by government.

The court, therefore, extended an opportunity to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to file a defence opposing the injunction.

Two citizens, Sara Asafu-Adjaye and Mr Maximus Amertogoh are asking the court to stop the implementation of the real-time call traffic monitoring on grounds that it breaches the right to privacy of mobile phone subscribers.

The Plaintiffs are requesting from the court “an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the respondents, whether, by themselves, their servants, workmen, hirelings, agents, privies or any persons claiming under or through them, whosoever described from implementing and operationalising the Common Platform until the final determination of this suit.”

But the lawyers for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) prayed the court to allow them to file an affidavit in response to the statement of Case filed by the applicants. The Presiding judge even though was ready to deliver his ruling on the injunction application, granted the prayer of the GRA, ordering the GRA to file their affidavit as quickly as possible, setting the July 10, 2018 as the date for the court to reconstitute for the case to take its natural cause.

The Plaintiff’s claim that the architecture of the common platform to be implemented is such that instead of connecting to only the billing node provided by the telecom companies as stipulated under Act 864, the connection will be made to all the physical nodes, and it will be a breach of Article 18 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.