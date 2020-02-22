They were remanded them in police custody to allow their lawyers and relatives to get access to them.

Members of the group are accused of plotting to split from Ghana by declaring the Volta Region and parts of the Northern Regions and Upper East Region independent states.

They have been charged with participating in a campaign of a prohibited organisation and attending the meeting of a prohibited organisation were in the custody of the Bureau of the National Investigations (BNI).

The court heard that officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) arrested the accused persons, made up of 20 males and a female at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

This was after several days of intelligence gathering on the activities of the prohibited organization, Western Togoland Secessionist Group.

He said the 21 individuals had been recruited into the military wing of the said prohibited group.

According to the Daily Graphic Newspaper, the prosecutor noted that the accused persons bought recruitment forms and paid between GHc 400.00 and GHc 800.00 as registration fees and paid the money to a mobile money number registered on the name of one Samuel Gafa who is currently at large.

He added that the 21 individuals were made to assembly at Dzodze where they were transported on motorbikes and vehicles to the training camp of the Western Togoland Gorilla Army to commence training.

Chief Inspector Apiosornu further stated that that the accused persons were briefed by one Togbe alias Spider of the activities of the Western Togoland Secessionist Group.

The state security, according to the prosecutor, had intelligence about the training of the accused persons as guerrilla fighters.

He said the military on Monday, February 17, 2020, conducted a raid at the camp and the accused persons were arrested while their instructors and other trainees a managed to escape.