Court remands ARS pastor, supporters for attack on police; 1 officer loses teeth

Other individuals involved include Mathew Lartey, 31, a farmer, as well as Otto Tormetsi, 89, and Victor Dzisenu, 80, both security personnel of the church.

According to Police Chief Inspector Mcrae Pomevor, on 10 August 2024, Superintendent Eric Vondee, the Acting Dzodze District Police Commander, along with ASP James Anaman, the Ketu Divisional Motor Transport and Traffic Department Commander, led a team of 32 police officers to Tadzewu.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Pomevor, informed the court, presided over by Mr Joseph Ofosu Behome, that the ARS leadership had requested police security for their delegates' conference. Upon arrival at the ARS headquarters, the police found about 20 supporters of the High Priest, including the accused, who had locked all the gates to the church premises where the conference was scheduled to take place.

The Circuit Court in Tokor, Ketu South, Volta Region, received further details in the ongoing case against Reverend Gilbert Korney, along with Raymond Wovenu and Harry Atsu Wovenu. The three, along with other members of the church, face charges related to violent actions against the police during a confrontation at the church’s headquarters in Tadzewu.

Chief Inspector Mcrae Pomevor informed the court that on 10 August 2024, the accused and their accomplices prevented some church members from opening the main gate to the premises, where a delegates' conference was scheduled to take place. The group allegedly attacked police officers and civilians using stones, petrol bombs, and catapults. During the clash, Detective Sergeant Edward Quansah was struck in the mouth by a stone, causing the loss of several teeth.

The suspects also targeted vehicles with stones and petrol bombs, including a Nissan Pathfinder and a Toyota Hilux. The Hilux sustained significant damage, with petrol bombs burning parts of the vehicle.

court order Pulse Ghana

As the situation escalated, the accused rang the church bell to summon town residents to the scene, exacerbating the tension. Mathew, one of the suspects, attempted to hit ASP Anaman with a catapult but instead struck a bystander, Mr Kudjoe Hadza, severely injuring him.

Following the incident, the police retreated and lodged a formal complaint at the Dzodze Police Station. Four individuals were arrested, and two others later surrendered to the police, accompanied by their lawyer, Mr Jonathan Adzokpe. The suspects have been remanded in custody, with the case adjourned to 9 October 2024, as investigations continue and some accused individuals remain at large.