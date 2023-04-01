Court Restrains Joseph Yensu from Contesting Aowin NDC Primaries over Fraud Allegations

The high court has ordered the defendants to refrain from using the fraudulently procured forms and has restrained Yensu from taking part in the constituency elections until the matter is resolved in court. The decision has caused confusion within the NDC in the Aowin constituency, with some party members calling for Yensu's nomination to be withdrawn.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs have also written to the Western North Vetting Committee of the NDC, informing them of the pending writ of summons filed against Yensu and advising them not to allow Yensu to be vetted with the fraudulent nomination form as it would amount to contempt of court.