Court Restrains Joseph Yensu from Contesting Aowin NDC Primaries over Fraud Allegations

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A High court in Sefwi-Wiawso has granted an interlocutory injunction restraining Joseph Yensu, a presumptive National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant in the Aowin constituency, from contesting in the upcoming primaries slated for May 13, 2023. The injunction was granted over allegations of fraud related to the nomination forms submitted by Yensu.

Joseph Yensu
Joseph Yensu

The motion for the interlocutory injunction was filed by Bamfoh Richard, Branch Secretary of Sawum D/C JHS 2, Mamile Beatrice, Communication Officer of Amanshia, and Kofi Abraham, Branch Secretary of Amanshia against Yensu and the NDC Aowin constituency office. The plaintiffs alleged that Yensu fraudulently procured his nomination forms for the parliamentary primaries, including using their names as endorsers without their consent.

The high court has ordered the defendants to refrain from using the fraudulently procured forms and has restrained Yensu from taking part in the constituency elections until the matter is resolved in court. The decision has caused confusion within the NDC in the Aowin constituency, with some party members calling for Yensu's nomination to be withdrawn.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs have also written to the Western North Vetting Committee of the NDC, informing them of the pending writ of summons filed against Yensu and advising them not to allow Yensu to be vetted with the fraudulent nomination form as it would amount to contempt of court.

The outcome of the court case and its impact on the NDC's candidacy for the Aowin constituency remains to be seen.

