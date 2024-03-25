Eight carefully selected courts are spearheading this pioneering effort. High Court '1' and '2' in Adentan, High Court '1' in Amasaman, Circuit Court in Weija, District Courts in La, Teshie, and Madina (Courts A&B), and High Court in Nsawam are all slated to adopt this innovative scheduling approach.
Court Shift System starts today, judges to hold evening sittings to hear cases
In a bid to address the mounting caseloads clogging the judicial system, a pioneering 'Court Shift System' is being rolled out today, March 25, 2024. This initiative aims to optimize the utilization of existing court resources while mitigating the backlog of pending cases across various courts.
Recommended articles
Under this system, these courts will operate in two sessions. The morning session will commence at 8:30 am and conclude at 1:30 pm, while the afternoon session will run from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm. This extended operational schedule is envisioned to enhance accessibility to justice for citizens by offering flexible court hours that accommodate diverse schedules.
The impetus for this transformational move is the staggering backlog of over 600 pending cases in some courts, as highlighted by the Judicial Service. A circular issued by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng, on March 14, followed by a subsequent press statement on March 19 by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, officially announced the implementation of the Court Shift System.
Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, the circular underscored the imperative of addressing the substantial caseloads observed across several courts nationwide. Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo articulated her expectations for the Court Shift System, expressing optimism that its adoption would lead to a tangible reduction in case backlogs, thereby enhancing the overall efficacy of the judicial system.
Both the internal circular to staff and the public statement emphasized the pivotal role of this shift system in streamlining court proceedings, thereby bolstering the dispensation of justice. With its inauguration today, the Court Shift System marks a significant step towards revitalizing the judicial landscape, ensuring equitable access to justice for all.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh