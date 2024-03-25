Court Shift System starts today, judges to hold evening sittings to hear cases

Under this system, these courts will operate in two sessions. The morning session will commence at 8:30 am and conclude at 1:30 pm, while the afternoon session will run from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm. This extended operational schedule is envisioned to enhance accessibility to justice for citizens by offering flexible court hours that accommodate diverse schedules.

The impetus for this transformational move is the staggering backlog of over 600 pending cases in some courts, as highlighted by the Judicial Service. A circular issued by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng, on March 14, followed by a subsequent press statement on March 19 by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, officially announced the implementation of the Court Shift System.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, the circular underscored the imperative of addressing the substantial caseloads observed across several courts nationwide. Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo articulated her expectations for the Court Shift System, expressing optimism that its adoption would lead to a tangible reduction in case backlogs, thereby enhancing the overall efficacy of the judicial system.

