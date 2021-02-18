The threat comes after the prosecution led by Detective Sergeant Richard Amoah told the court presided over by Magistrate Rosemond Agyiri that the police were unable to proceed due to some challenges that befell their investigations.

According to the prosecution, they were having challenges with the investigations.

But Magistrate Rosemond Agyiri said was not happy with the conduct of the case.

She warned that she would be left with no other choice but to discharge Obinim by the next court date if the prosecution does not commence.

The court has adjourned the case to April 4, 2021, for a hearing.

The controversial pastor has been charged in court for the publication of false news and forgery of a document, contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) respectively.

The court slapped the charges on the controversial pastor on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Kaneshie District Court, and has pleaded not guilty.

Bishop Obinim was charged alongside his accomplice, Kwabena Otchere, who is the second accused person, and four other persons who are currently at large.

He was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties.