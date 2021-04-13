RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court throws out second application to force Achimota School to ‘temporarily’ admit Rasta student

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A second application filed against the Achimota School over its refusal to admit dreadlocked students has been dismissed.

Court throws out second application to force Achimota School to ‘temporarily’ admit Rasta student

Pulse Ghana

Rastafarian student, Tyron Marhguy, was seeking an injunction to force the school to admit him temporarily pending the final determination of the case.

Recommended articles

However, the Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court threw out the application during Tuesday’s sitting.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, Justice Gifty Addo ruled that the application in its entirety touches on the substance of the substantive suit and would thus be pre-emptive.

The judge, therefore, adjourned the case to April 23, 2021, but assured that the trial will be expedited.

This comes just a day after a similar application for a mandatory injunction against the Achimota School was also dismissed.

The first injunction application was filed by a dreadlocked student, Oheneba Nkrabea, seeking to force the school to admit him temporarily.

The student, through his father, had filed an ex-parte motion arguing that his constant stay at home puts him in a disadvantaged position.

He, therefore, prayed the court to order the Achimota School to temporarily admit him as both parties continue their legal tussle.

A section of the motion said, “the longer Applicant stays at home, the longer he will continue to be denied an education.”

However, giving her verdict on the motion, Her Ladyship Gifty Addo said granting such an application would be prejudicial to the substantive matter.

It will be recalled that last month, the Achimota School came under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were sporting dreadlocks.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Even if you don’t like traditional wedding, you’ll fall in love with 2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mimi's dress

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]