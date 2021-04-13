Court throws out second application to force Achimota School to ‘temporarily’ admit Rasta student

The judge, therefore, adjourned the case to April 23, 2021, but assured that the trial will be expedited.
This comes just a day after a similar application for a mandatory injunction against the Achimota School was also dismissed.
The first injunction application was filed by a dreadlocked student, Oheneba Nkrabea, seeking to force the school to admit him temporarily.
The student, through his father, had filed an ex-parte motion arguing that his constant stay at home puts him in a disadvantaged position.
He, therefore, prayed the court to order the Achimota School to temporarily admit him as both parties continue their legal tussle.
A section of the motion said, “the longer Applicant stays at home, the longer he will continue to be denied an education.”