ACP Agordzor is on trial for an attempted coup aimed at overthrowing the Akufo-Addo administration.

Lawyer for the embattled senior Police officer, Martin Kpebu argued in Court today the 16th of January 2020, that his client was arrested on the 4th of November 2019, and has since been in Police custody till date. He further noted that Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Benjamin Agordzo is a very senior police officer, he has a wife and children, and he is not a flight risk whatsoever.

Senior Police Officer, ACP Benjamin Agordzor

Again he indicated that the Police says they have finished their investigations and that means they have no need to have him in custody to assist with same. Quoting from the Judgement in the case of the Martin Kpebu versus Attorney General (No 2), lawyer Martin Kpebu said the Supreme Court held that the personal liberties of every person is priceless and that includes ACP Benjamin Agordzo.

The Attorney General’s department represented by Senior State Attorney Hilda Craig, indicated that the State is opposed to the Application for bail for Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). She argued that the offence of the Senior Police officer are serious and he should not be granted bail.