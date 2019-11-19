Dr. Agordzor is in police custody for allegedly offering assistance to a group of people who were planning to overthrow the government.

In a ruling yesterday, Justice Buadi held that Dr Agordzo’s bail application was premature, as investigations into the case were still ongoing.

According to the court, although Dr Agordzo had a right to personal liberties, such rights ought to be matched with the interest of the state.

Dr Agordzo, the court held, was a senior police officer who had the capacity and capabilities to interfere with investigations when granted bail at this stage.

“His status and experience might possibly be used to hamper and interfere with investigations. I shall, therefore, refuse the application for bail,” Justice Buadi ruled.

Senior Police Officer, ACP Benjamin Agordzor

The presiding judge also observed that persons who occupied positions of power, especially in the security architecture of the country, must maintain some level of aloofness from certain activities.

Moving the application for bail yesterday, counsel for Dr Agordzo, Mr Martin Kpebu, submitted that his client had served the country diligently throughout his service as a police officer and had never had the intention of plotting a coup, assisting anyone to plot a coup or agreeing with any group to plot a coup.

“He is two ranks away from the highest rank in the Police Service. He is truly harmless and has no motivation to undertake a coup,” counsel argued.