He said the exercise is a "waste" of public funds by the government.

According to the Presidential hopeful, December 17 is nothing but a "waste" of the nation's resources.

The presidential hopeful is urging Ghanaians to vote No in the upcoming Referendum to ensure that the local government system remained non-partisan.

"There is no justification to support the December 17 Referendum, it is unnecessary and waste of taxpayers money," Jacob Osei Yeboah said.

Speaking on Accra-0based Kingdom FM, he said he was concerned about the monetization and other militating issues affecting national level elections like the presidential race.

Jacob Osei Yeboah, therefore, wants the situation at that level "perfected" before introducing it at the district assembly level.

However, he indicated that Ghana is not ready for the introduction of fully blown partisan politics at the local government level adding that, a Yes vote would have dire consequences including; increase in corruption.

Ghanaians vote

The debate of the December 17, referendum has caused an uproar among political parties and the National House of Chiefs as the traditional rulers tear each other apart over their position.

Earlier, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) urged voters to vote "NO" during the December 17, 2019, national referendum on whether or not the 1992 Constitution should be amended to open up local government elections to partisan participation.

According to the party, a "YES" vote will further polarize the nation, particularly local communities along the lines of NPP / NDC, and will likely lead to the creation of "NDC Communal Labour day" and "NPP Communal Labour day", as well as "NDC market" and "NPP market".

A statement authored by Togbe Afede XIV and Nana Kweku Ewusi VII, President and Vice-President respectively, opposing the December referendum, has drawn fury, denial and harsh remarks among the top chiefs.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anwhiaso Traditional Area and President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, who doubles as Chairman of the Governance Committee of the National House of Chiefs, described the statement as bogus and arbitrary and added that it smacked of ‘drunkenness and abuse of power’ by Togbe Afede and Nana Kweku Ewusi.

The Okyenhene and other prominent chiefs from the Eastern Region have also distanced themselves from the statement made by the president of the House of Chiefs and his vice.

Togbe Afede who does not appear ready to countenance dissent on the matter has described the reaction of his colleagues as consistent with 'dishonesty'.