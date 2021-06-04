Court to rule on #FixTheCountry demonstration today

The police secured an ex-parte ruling on May 6 to cancel the demonstrations citing COVID-19 as the main reason.

In a press release on June 3, the conveners of the protests called on sympathisers to embark on a march to the Criminal Division of the High Court a sign of solidarity with the plight of the Ghanaian youth on Friday.

“We intend to meet up and walk together from the Trade Union Congress Building at 9 am towards the High Court,” the group announced.

Describing recent actions against the movement as ‘state sponsored barrage of roadblocks and public gagging,’ the protestors say they “have been resolute to follow through on these court hearings because we seek accountability.”

Pulse Ghana

“Accountability is the first step towards justice—and the cause of justice is in our hands as citizens of this state. We need to guard it jealously at every turn, so we demand of all the youth of Ghana to never give up the hope that we can make enduring change. That the work of our generation should be to put an end to the vestiges of 8-year cycle regimes and the decades of trauma and hopelessness of this rotten system. We can end it. It doesn’t have to be with us. We can decide now to have true liberty and justice for all,” the statement added.