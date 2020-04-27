Public use of face masks has been common in China and other nations in Asia since the beginning of the new coronavirus disease outbreak in November 2019.

Now, as Ghana faces an increasing number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths, health experts and the government are insisting Ghanaians wear masks everywhere they go.

It is as a result of this that the Food and Drugs Authority has registered and approved 10 face masks and face shields for use in Ghana.

They have also directed that Ghanaians use FDA approved masks.

The Public Relations Officer and the Head of Communications of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mr. James Lartey told Graphic Online that all the 10 face masks/face shields are re-usable.

The 10 approved face masks and shields are; Pacific Face Mask, Heritage Face Mask, Otech Biotech Face Mask, Joeritz Face Shield, Lily of the Valley Face Mask, and Notill Face Shield.

The rest are Sixteen 47 Face Shield, Sixteen 47 Face Mask, Studio AK Face Mask, and the Swift Face Mask.

List of registered face masks and face shields;

List of registered face masks and face shields. Credit: GraphicOnline.com

Ghana has now recorded one more death to COVID-19 sending the death toll to 11 with 1,550 cases, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

This means 271 new cases have been recorded in the West African country as of Saturday, April 25, 2020.

It also said 155 patients have recovered from 134 in its last update.