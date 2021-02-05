He said these infections ranges between tertiary students and high school students.

According to him, at the tertiary level, about 30 cases have been recorded while the senior high schools have recorded 6 case active cases and 12 suspected cases.

Dr. Sarpong disclosed this on Atlantic FM in Cape Coast on Thursday, February 4th.

He that contact tracing and isolation are currently ongoing to contain and prevent the spread of the virus.

He said results of the 12 suspected cases will soon be received by health officials.

“Fortunately majority of the cases recorded are mild cases and in their home environment. About two are in moderate to severe conditions and so have been sent to the hospital and treatment facilities” he said.

This adds to up a number of positive cases in schools in different regions across the country.

Forty-two students of a school in Akosombo in the Asuogyman District have contracted COVID-19 according to the Eastern Region Health Directorate.

Dr Kuma Aboagye

As of yesterday, Thursday, the students have been isolated while mass testing is expected to take place.

The Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr. Winfred Ofosu told Citi News most of the students were asymptomatic.

“In the school, there was one student that had symptoms and was tested, and they decided to do mass testing, and they found quite a number of students who were asymptomatic and positive.”