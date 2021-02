Also, eleven more people have succumbed to COVID-19 taking Ghana's death toll to 505.

So far, a total of 74,347 cases have been recorded since March 2020.

66,333 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Regional breakdown of COVID-19:

Greater Accra Region - 43,497

Ashanti Region - 13,361

Western Region - 4,223

Eastern Region - 3,217

Central Region - 2,514

Volta Region - 1,228

Bono East Region - 922

Northern Region - 802

Upper East Region - 755

Bono Region - 748

Western North Region - 737

Ahafo Region - 565

Oti Region - 254

Upper West Region - 254

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 37