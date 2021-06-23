RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: Astrazeneca and Sputnik V vaccines effective against Indian variant - GHS

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Health Service has debunked claims that the Astrazeneca and Sputnik V vaccines are defective against the deadly Indian strain of COVID-19.

Dr Kuma Aboagye
Dr Kuma Aboagye

According to the GHS, studies have shown that such a claim cannot be true.

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the Health Service allayed the fears of Ghanaians.

“A study conducted by Gamaleya Center suggests that Sputnik-V is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, compared to other COVID-19 vaccines,” the statement said.

“The data also suggest that the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against symptomatic disease caused by the Delta variant,” GHS added.

The Ghana Health Service further revealed that Ghana has detected six of the said variants from samples taken between April and June this year.

The press release said the samples which were taken at the country’s points of entry are the only ones detected so far as samples taken from the community have not shown evidence of the new variant.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate
Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate Pulse Ghana

On Monday, Head of the West Africa Center for Cell Biology and Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awendare, confirmed that the strain is one of the 45 variants which are currently in Ghana.

“Now we have to be looking at the right vaccines. All this while, we’ve been fixed on AstraZeneca and Sputnik V, but we have to shift towards more Pfizer and others that have a better chance of protecting against this variant. Because the future is, we are going towards these aggressive variants”, Prof Gordon Awendare said.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman

Police reportedly arrest one of the men flaunting guns in a viral video

Police reportedly arrest one of the men flaunting guns in a viral video

Ghanaian man in Turkey shockingly discovers how guns are smuggled to Ghana (WATCH)

Ghanaian man in Turkey shockingly discovers how guns are smuggled to Ghana (VIDEO)