COVID-19: Astrazeneca and Sputnik V vaccines effective against Indian variant - GHS

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the Health Service allayed the fears of Ghanaians.

“A study conducted by Gamaleya Center suggests that Sputnik-V is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, compared to other COVID-19 vaccines,” the statement said.

“The data also suggest that the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against symptomatic disease caused by the Delta variant,” GHS added.

The Ghana Health Service further revealed that Ghana has detected six of the said variants from samples taken between April and June this year.

The press release said the samples which were taken at the country’s points of entry are the only ones detected so far as samples taken from the community have not shown evidence of the new variant.

Pulse Ghana

On Monday, Head of the West Africa Center for Cell Biology and Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awendare, confirmed that the strain is one of the 45 variants which are currently in Ghana.