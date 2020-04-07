This comes after the GHS initiated measures for enhanced contact tracing and testing of more people.

Meanwhile, casualties from the pandemic remain five, while three recoveries have also been recorded.

Ghana's current COVID-19 case count

Ghana has now recorded COVID-19 cases in six regions. These are Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Upper West, Upper East and the Northern regions.

“A total of 172 cases were reported from the routine and enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115,” the statement from GHS reads.

“The period for mandatory quarantine for travellers who arrived 21-22 March 2020 has ended. In all, a total 1,030 travellers were quarantined during the period. Out of these, 79 (7.7%) were positive during the initial testing whilst 951 were negative.

“Twenty-six (26) among those that were initially negative were found to have converted to be positive at the exit screening, bringing to a total of 105 which constitutes 10.2% among the travellers that were quarantined.”

Meanwhile, 49 of the patients have been discharged for home management, the GHS added.