The incident, which GAF said happened by accident, occurred on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

In a statement, the Armed Forces said the civilian attempted to disarm a soldier who was conducting an arrest as part of the COVID-19 restrictions on movement.

Statement from Ghana Armed Forces

This, the statement noted, resulted in a scuffle, during which the soldier’s riffle went off accidentally.

The victim sustained serious injuries and subsequently passed on after being admitted at the hospital

“The civilian was being arrested on suspicion of indulging in illegal conduct contrary to the Narcotics Act. Initial reports are that the suspect in resisting arrest attempted to disarm the soldier leading to a struggle during which the soldier’s rifle accidentally went off,” the statement from GAF reads.

"The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention unfortunately passed on. The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra.”

It added: “Investigations have already commenced into the incident. The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that details of its investigations will be duly communicated.”