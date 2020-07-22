The man of God became furious after the random man referred to him as a beggar.

A dramatic video shows the black suit-wearing pastor threatening to scatter the head of the man as peace-loving bystanders try to restrain him.

As the man kept repeating the offensive words at the pastor, he rained curses on him, asking God to make him suffer for 600 years before finally landing in prison.

“God go punish your papa, I swear I go commot your teeth now. You go suffer for 600 years till you go prison, you go thief, them go catch you,” the pastor yelled.

Watch the video below: