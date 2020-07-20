The latest figures also showed that 3 people have unfortunately died in the fight.

A total of 607 new cases were reported on July 16, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 15 July 2020…but reported from the lab on July 16,” the GHS stated.

23,249 persons who tested positive for the virus have either recovered/discharged as the active cases has increased to 4,270.

Eight patients are in a critical condition while four remain on ventilators with 25 others having their cases declared severe.

Dr Kuma Aboagye

The top four regions with the highest cases of the novel COVID-19 are the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti Region, Western Region and Central Region.