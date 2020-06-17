The Association said more patients could die if a dedicated isolation and treatment facility is not made available at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

President of the GMA, Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo suggested KATH has no space and beds for COVID-19 patients.

According to him, the situation has forced the hospital to admit Covid-19 patients at the Accident and Emergency Unit.

This, Dr Baidoo, fears could lead to a further spread of the virus, since COVID-19 patients are in the same unit with other recovering patients.

“The situation is really bad. If you look at the statistics from the Ghana Health Service, you will realize that most of the deaths are from here,” the GMA boss said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“Previously we used to have the holding area [at the Accident and Emergency Unit] and those who come back confirmed are transferred to another part of the hospital, but now there is a spill over. Patients who have tested positive are being kept on the Emergency Wards.”

He added that the lack of adequate PPEs for health workers has led to “about 15 to 20 doctors” being infected with the virus.