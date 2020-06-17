The Municipal Health Director, Celestina Asante, said the babies are aged six-months, one year and two years.

She explained that, although the babies have contracted the disease, their mothers have tested negative for the virus.

“We are talking about a six-month-old baby. Others are one and two years, and strangely their mothers are negative,” Mrs Asante said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“This should tell you that we have to be mindful about those we leave our babies with during these unusual times.”

The Municipal Health Director lamented the recent spike in COVID-19 cases through community spread.

She said most of the infected persons are asymptomatic, and called on the public to continue to observe safety and social distancing protocols.

“The community spread is becoming an issue but we must all do our best to help stop the spread of the disease,” she stated.

“For the adults, their age range is between 25 and 50 years. Thankfully, they are all in a stable condition and most of them are asymptomatic.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total Coronavirus cases have risen to 12,193, with 4,326 recoveries and 58 deaths.