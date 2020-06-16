She disclosed this on Accra based Asaase Radio on Tuesday.

In her explanation, she noted that the NHIA head office has since been disinfected and some staff who came into contact with her also asked to self-isolate. The facility, together with its affiliates across the country remains operational.

Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby in the same breath cautioned Ghanaians to continue adhering to safety precautionary measures to avert the dire consequences of contracting the disease.

Since then, she has tried her possible best to reach out to family and friends to appeal to them to isolate and contact appropriate health professionals.