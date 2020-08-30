According to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service, the death toll is now 276.
87 new cases have also been recorded sending the country's case count to 44, 205.
The number of active cases has, however, dropped to 1152 with 42,777 persons who contracted the virus have either recovered/discharged.
Below is the regional breakdown of the Cumulative Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region - 21,984
Ashanti Region - 10,837
Western Region - 2,953
Eastern Region - 2,289
Central Region - 1,870
Bono East Region - 763
Volta Region - 659
Western North Region - 619
Northern Region - 528
Bono Region - 511
Ahafo Region - 507
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 234
Upper West Region - 88
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19