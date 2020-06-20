Deaths have also risen to 85 while confirmed cases is now 13,717.

This new data suggests that the country now has 3558 active cases.

Check out the figures from all the regions below

Greater Accra Region - 7,860

Ashanti Region - 2,637

Western Region - 1,142

Central Region - 789

Eastern Region - 358

Volta Region - 309

Upper East Region - 271

Oti Region - 105

Western North Region - 82

Northern Region - 61

Savannah Region - 37

Upper West Region - 32

Bono East Region - 23

Ahafo Region - 8

North East Region - 2

Bono Region - 1