Deaths have also risen to 85 while confirmed cases is now 13,717.
This new data suggests that the country now has 3558 active cases.
Check out the figures from all the regions below
Greater Accra Region - 7,860
Ashanti Region - 2,637
Western Region - 1,142
Central Region - 789
Eastern Region - 358
Volta Region - 309
Upper East Region - 271
Oti Region - 105
Western North Region - 82
Northern Region - 61
Savannah Region - 37
Upper West Region - 32
Bono East Region - 23
Ahafo Region - 8
North East Region - 2
Bono Region - 1