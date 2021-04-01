RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: Ghana to receive one million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that the country will soon receive one million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine to help combat COVID-19.

COVID-19: Ghana to receive one million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine

Pulse Ghana

This will be the second COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in the country in the wake of the pandemic after the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Recommended articles

The Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, said the vaccines should arrive in the next few weeks.

Sputnik-V vaccine
Sputnik-V vaccine Pulse Ghana

“Ghana had an initial allocation of 600,000 and largely most of it has been used. We have vaccinated about 500,000 persons,” he told Citi News.

“We have received consignment from MTN and the African Union. We had 50,000 from the Indian government. We are hoping to get about a million of Sputnik within the next few weeks.”

This comes after about 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on February 24, 2021.

The President and the First Lady were the first to take the jab during a short ceremony at the 37 Military Hospital.

More than 500,000 Ghanaians have since been vaccinated against COVID-19, with the vaccination exercise still ongoing at some selected hospitals.

Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe said Ghana is also expected to receive more vaccines from the COVAX Facility as part of an earlier agreement.

“Ghana is supposed to get 2.4 million vaccines over the period of time. We were supposed to get a total of 2.4 million from the initial consignment. So we had the 600,000 and the plan is that we are going to get the next two million somewhere in May,” he said.

“There is a global shortage of vaccines which is somehow a challenge, but we are still on course to make sure that we get the vaccines in the next few weeks. So we will have a bit of Sputnik and COVAX vaccines. The timelines are not so rigid. So you get it depending on the availability.”

Currently, the country has recorded 1,775 active COVID-19 cases, with 743 persons dying in the process.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

Masquerades kneel as pastor prays for them in public

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]