COVID-19: Ghana to receive one million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine

“Ghana is supposed to get 2.4 million vaccines over the period of time. We were supposed to get a total of 2.4 million from the initial consignment. So we had the 600,000 and the plan is that we are going to get the next two million somewhere in May,” he said.

“There is a global shortage of vaccines which is somehow a challenge, but we are still on course to make sure that we get the vaccines in the next few weeks. So we will have a bit of Sputnik and COVAX vaccines. The timelines are not so rigid. So you get it depending on the availability.”