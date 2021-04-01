COVID-19: Ghana to receive one million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine

This will be the second COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in the country in the wake of the pandemic after the AstraZeneca vaccine.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that the country will soon receive one million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine to help combat COVID-19.
Pulse Ghana
This will be the second COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in the country in the wake of the pandemic after the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“We have received consignment from MTN and the African Union. We had 50,000 from the Indian government. We are hoping to get about a million of Sputnik within the next few weeks.”
This comes after about 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on February 24, 2021.
The President and the First Lady were the first to take the jab during a short ceremony at the 37 Military Hospital.
More than 500,000 Ghanaians have since been vaccinated against COVID-19, with the vaccination exercise still ongoing at some selected hospitals.
Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe said Ghana is also expected to receive more vaccines from the COVAX Facility as part of an earlier agreement.
“Ghana is supposed to get 2.4 million vaccines over the period of time. We were supposed to get a total of 2.4 million from the initial consignment. So we had the 600,000 and the plan is that we are going to get the next two million somewhere in May,” he said.
“There is a global shortage of vaccines which is somehow a challenge, but we are still on course to make sure that we get the vaccines in the next few weeks. So we will have a bit of Sputnik and COVAX vaccines. The timelines are not so rigid. So you get it depending on the availability.”
Currently, the country has recorded 1,775 active COVID-19 cases, with 743 persons dying in the process.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh