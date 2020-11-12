As said by President Akufo-Addo in his last update on the virus, the cases have been rising in recent times.
He said the nation has let its guard down in the fight against the novel coronavirus as many Ghanaians are disregarding the protocols.
The Ghana Health Service says recoveries for Ghana now stands at 48,019 with the overall total number of cases for the country at 49,808 cases.
Check the regional breakdown below
Greater Accra Region - 26,586
Ashanti Region - 11,056
Western Region - 2,999
Eastern Region - 2,462
Central Region - 1,935
Bono East Region - 785
Volta Region - 685
Western North Region - 653
Bono Region - 619
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 528
Upper East Region - 359
Oti Region - 243
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19