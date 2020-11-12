As said by President Akufo-Addo in his last update on the virus, the cases have been rising in recent times.

He said the nation has let its guard down in the fight against the novel coronavirus as many Ghanaians are disregarding the protocols.

The Ghana Health Service says recoveries for Ghana now stands at 48,019 with the overall total number of cases for the country at 49,808 cases.

Check the regional breakdown below

Greater Accra Region - 26,586

Ashanti Region - 11,056

Western Region - 2,999

Eastern Region - 2,462

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

Central Region - 1,935

Bono East Region - 785

Volta Region - 685

Western North Region - 653

Bono Region - 619

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 528

Upper East Region - 359

Oti Region - 243

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19