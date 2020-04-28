This was disclosed by the Director General of the Service at a press briefing in Accra.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has recorded 188 recoveries of COVID-19 patients.

This new figure indicates a rise of 121 new cases as of the last update on Sunday, April 26.

Information on the new cases and Ghana's overall case count states that 563 have come from general surveillance

1113 of the cases have come from enhanced contact tracing and 10 quarantined in Tamale

The GHS also said 1461 are responding to treatment while 6 people are moderately to critically ill.