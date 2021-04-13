COVID-19: Ghana's death toll now 761 as active cases increase

Meanwhile, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has reminded his fellow Muslims in the country to be mindful of the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic and strictly adhere to safety protocols as the month-long Ramadan fast begins.

Muslims all over the world today started the annual Ramadan fast, a period that also brings Muslims together for congregational prayers to break their fast in the evenings.

In a Ramadan message posted on his Facebook wall, Dr. Bawumia encouraged Muslims to be "mindful of the presence of COVID-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in our various mosques."

