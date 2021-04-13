RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: Ghana's death toll now 761 as active cases increase

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Some seven more patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

COVID-19 burial

Pulse Ghana

The number of active cases now stands at 1,430. Out of the number, 10 are critical and 26 severe conditions.

Recommended articles

According to the health authority, Ghana has recorded a total of 91,410 cases since March 2020, and 89,291 have recovered and been discharged.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Western regions lead the chart recording 50,461, 15,423, and 5,744 cases respectively.

A total of 742,349 people have been vaccinated in Ghana against the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has reminded his fellow Muslims in the country to be mindful of the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic and strictly adhere to safety protocols as the month-long Ramadan fast begins.

Muslims all over the world today started the annual Ramadan fast, a period that also brings Muslims together for congregational prayers to break their fast in the evenings.

In a Ramadan message posted on his Facebook wall, Dr. Bawumia encouraged Muslims to be "mindful of the presence of COVID-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in our various mosques."

Below is the regional breakdown:

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 50,461

Ashanti Region - 15,423

Western Region - 5,744

Eastern Region - 4,149

Central Region - 3,309

Volta Region - 2,408

Northern Region - 1,651

Bono East Region - 1,422

Bono Region - 1,344

Upper East Region - 1,309

Western North Region - 854

Ahafo Region - 704

Upper West Region - 493

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savanna Region - 120

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Even if you don’t like traditional wedding, you’ll fall in love with 2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mimi's dress

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]