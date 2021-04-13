COVID-19: Ghana's death toll now 761 as active cases increase

The number of active cases now stands at 1,430. Out of the number, 10 are critical and 26 severe conditions.
Some seven more patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, the Ghana Health Service has announced.
Pulse Ghana
According to the health authority, Ghana has recorded a total of 91,410 cases since March 2020, and 89,291 have recovered and been discharged.
The Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Western regions lead the chart recording 50,461, 15,423, and 5,744 cases respectively.
A total of 742,349 people have been vaccinated in Ghana against the COVID-19 pandemic so far.
Meanwhile, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has reminded his fellow Muslims in the country to be mindful of the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic and strictly adhere to safety protocols as the month-long Ramadan fast begins.
Muslims all over the world today started the annual Ramadan fast, a period that also brings Muslims together for congregational prayers to break their fast in the evenings.
In a Ramadan message posted on his Facebook wall, Dr. Bawumia encouraged Muslims to be "mindful of the presence of COVID-19 and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in our various mosques."
Below is the regional breakdown:
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 50,461
Ashanti Region - 15,423
Western Region - 5,744
Eastern Region - 4,149
Central Region - 3,309
Volta Region - 2,408
Northern Region - 1,651
Bono East Region - 1,422
Bono Region - 1,344
Upper East Region - 1,309
Western North Region - 854
Ahafo Region - 704
Upper West Region - 493
Oti Region - 406
North East Region - 223
Savanna Region - 120
