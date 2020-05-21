The GHS data also showed a rise in the number of confirmed cases for the pandemic. 173 new cases have been confirmed, increasing the tally to 6,269.

The death toll is still 31.

There had been an increase in the number of cases in four regions -Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central Regions.

The Greater Accra Region still has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by the Ashanti, Central, and Western Regions.

Eight persons are still in critical condition with the number of tests administered in the region of 187,000.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 4,582

Ashanti Region – 921

Central Region – 285

Western Region – 170

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 41

Northern Region – 31

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0