Family of 7, including 5 children, killed in suspected arson attack at Dunkwa Akyempim

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed the deaths of seven (7) family members following a suspected arson attack at Akyempim in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

In a statement issued on 5 November 2025, signed by the Central Regional Public Relations Officer, Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the GNFS disclosed that the Dunkwa-On-Offin Fire Station received a distress call at 1:04 a.m. and promptly responded to a blaze involving a four-bedroom house numbered AA/5259/7534.

Firefighters arrived at 1:20 a.m. to find one of the bedrooms completely engulfed in flames and padlocked.

Despite their swift response, firefighters were unable to rescue the victims as the inferno had already consumed the locked room. The blaze was eventually contained at 1:32 a.m., preventing it from spreading to the remaining rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana National Fire Service

The victims comprised five (5) children aged between one (1) and fifteen (15) years, and two (2) adults believed to be their mother and eldest sister. All perished in the locked bedroom.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was deliberately set by the husband of the deceased woman. The statement read:

Preliminary investigations indicate that the husband of the deceased woman allegedly set the bedroom, where the seven victims were sleeping, on fire and padlocked it from the outside before fleeing to a nearby bush, where he is believed to have taken his own life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further noted that the charred bodies of the victims have been handed over to the Ghana Police Service at Atekyim for further investigation.

ALSO READ: GFA to finally honour Asamoah Gyan with testimonial match 2 years after retirement

The GNFS extended its condolences to the bereaved family and urged the public to remain alert and fire-safety conscious. The Service reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and pledged to continue its efforts to ensure public safety.