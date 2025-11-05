Court says British boy, 14, who sued parents, must stay at Ghana boarding school

A 14-year-old British boy who challenged his parents in court after they sent him to a boarding school in Ghana has been ordered to remain there until he completes the equivalent of his GCSEs, a High Court judge has ruled.

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was taken to Ghana in March 2024 after being told he was travelling to visit a sick relative.

However, court documents show that his parents made the move due to concerns about his behaviour in London, including persistent school absences, unexplained sums of money and an allegation that he had once carried a knife. The boy denies being involved in any gang activity or carrying a weapon.

In February, the boy, who said he felt unhappy and homesick in Ghana, secured publicly funded legal support and brought the case before the High Court in London. His initial attempt to return was dismissed after a judge ruled that going back to the UK could expose him to a greater risk of harm.

He later won permission from the Court of Appeal in June to have the case reconsidered, after Sir Andrew McFarlane, the President of the Family Division, said the earlier ruling contained uncertainties.

However, in its latest judgement delivered on Tuesday, the High Court decided that the boy should stay in Ghana for now. The court said that returning to the UK immediately would likely cause further disruption to his education and family stability.

Judge Mrs Justice Theis noted, as quoted by the BBC:

I am acutely aware that the conclusion I have reached does not accord with [his] wishes and how that will feel for him… [He] has the talent, ability and intelligence to make this work together with his family.

The boy, who holds both British and Ghanaian citizenship, will therefore continue his studies in Ghana while a structured plan is developed to support his eventual return to the UK.