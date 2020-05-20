He said government is considering the product but will subject it to tests before making any decision.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Center for Plant Medicine will test the efficacy of the herbal cure.

“We are considering it [the herbal cure]. We have reached out to them [Madagascar],” he said during a programme on GTV.

“We have asked that it [should] be made available to us and like all drugs, it will be tested by FDA and in this case by the Center for Plant Medicine and if proven efficacious, we can recommend its use.”

Madagascar has in recent weeks touted the potency of its COVID-Organics, made in the form of herbal tea, as a possible cure for the Coronavirus.

So far, countries such as Congo, Tanzania, and Guinea-Bissau have received packs of the product.

Earlier this month, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed that Madagascar has offered its Coronavirus herbal cure to be used to treat patients in Ghana.

The Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, however, noted that he “will not be able to say whether it will be used or not, but I think they have made an offer and we can take a look at it.”