The closure of the borders takes effect Monday, April 20, 2020.

This is to help reduce further escalation of the Coronavirus infection rate in the country.

Ghana closed all its borders from midnight on Sunday, March 22 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As of April 19, 2020, Ghana has confirmed 1042 COVID-19 cases nationwide.

This was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his seventh address to the nation on Sunday, April 19, 2020.