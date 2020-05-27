According to the MPs, reports of 15 members of the house testing positive for the virus demands that it should be closed and the members to self isolate.

NDC MP Kwame Agbodza has called for two-week isolation for all legislators after two of them reportedly tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The lawmaker believes the abrupt break would not affect government business as “no urgent business is going on.”

“We come to parliament to read statements, lay bills and go away,” the Adaklu representative told JoyNews’ parliamentary correspondent Joseph Opoku-Gakpo.

Ras Mubarak, MP for Kumbungu backed the call by Hon. Agbodza by insisting leadership of the house have to act immediately.

Kwame Agbodza

He said this was needed “looking at the close proximity of the chamber in which we work.”

News broke on Tuesday that two MPs and 13 parliamentary staff have tested positive for the pandemic.

But Director of Public Affairs of Parliament Kate Addo and Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu both refuted the reports.