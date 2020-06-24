The popular man of God believes the novel coronavirus is an evil agenda meant to distort the paths of Christians.

Bishop Agyinasare wondered how people are participating in various aspects of life but are skeptical when it’s time to go to church on Sundays.

He said it is baffling to him, that people are not afraid to queue to vote in political party primaries, neither are they afraid to queue to register for the national identity cards, or even throng the markets which are usually always crowded, but are afraid to go to church, where they have agreed to practice social distancing and all safety protocols.

He advised Christians to be wise, because the devil is trying to use the pandemic to confuse them to stay away from church.

“Ghana is the only country that kills its achievers” – Agyinasare laments

“I was speaking to Papa Duncan Williams just the other day, and he said this coronavirus is not just normal.”

“It is a satanic agenda to make sure that people will not go to church again. Is it not amazing to you that people are ok to go and vote in primaries, they are not afraid they will get coronavirus, they are ok to go to the market, they are not afraid they will get the coronavirus, sit in trotro, sit in a taxi, they are ok to go everywhere, but when it comes to church, it is like at the gate of the church we are distributing coronavirus”, he said.