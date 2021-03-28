The Kwahu Abene road has been in a terrible state for many years now, with residents often complaining about its current shape.

The Chiefs said the President assured them in 2020 that funds for the construction of the road had been secured, although there’s been very little development to date.

The Krontihene of Kwahu Abene, Nana Simpeh Owiredu III, said the funds were secured before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Ghana, insisting the pandemic cannot be used as an excuse for the government’s failure to fix the road.

File Photo

He also pointed to a pledge by Akufo-Addo before the 2016 election, saying the President promised to construct a bridge over river Afram to facilitate the movement.

“The President told us funds for the Construction of the Abene road had been secured so Covid-19 pandemic should not be blamed. The money was there before the Covid-19 pandemic was recorded in Ghana,” Nana Simpeh Owiredu III said, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

The Chief made the statement when the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong paid a courtesy call on him.

The Minister went ahead to cut sod for 27.5Km Kwahu Bepong to Ntomem road, with the first phase expected within 12 months.

Meanwhile, some Chiefs in Kwahu have threatened to embark on a demonstration if the deplorable roads in their communities are not fixed.