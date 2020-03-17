In a statement signed by its Registrar, Samuel Tuffour, said the decision was in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive on the current coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

The president said among the gatherings suspended are church services, weddings, funerals, other social gatherings.

The Kwahu Traditional Council stated that "All public engagements by Nananom within the Kwahu Traditional Council are canceled. Akwasidae should be celebrated with minimal contacts and restricted to indoor traditional ceremonies."

The government suspended all public gatherings in the country with immediate effect following the recording of six confirmed Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) in Ghana as of Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Below is the full statement:

Kwahu Traditional Council statement

Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival

The Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival which is an annual celebration being organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with GTA and the chiefs and people of Okwahuman, will bring together family and friends from the Diaspora as well as indigenes of Okwahuman to have fun and experience the rich cultural and tourism sites within the Kwahu enclave.

This year’s event is on the theme "Flying beyond the return."