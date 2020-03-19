The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye, appealed to the general public to maintain reasonable distances during an interaction.

But Kwesi Pratt has his own opinion on it.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said: "Kwami, I read that it is advisable to maintain a 1.8metre distance so which style [sex position] can be possible when observing this 1.8metre guideline?"

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana has increased to 7 the Ghana Health Service has announced.

A statement from the GHS stated that: "This afternoon (17 March 2020); we have received a report from NMIMR that indicated one (1) more confirmed case as positive for COVID-19 in Greater Accra Region. The case-patient is a 35-year-old male, a Ghanaian citizen, who returned to Acca from France within the past 14 days. This is another imported case, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven (7). The case is being managed in isolation and he is in stable condition."

"With regard to contact tracing, a total of 350 contacts have been identified and are being followed up. Two of the contacts who developed symptoms, had their samples tested but they came out to be negative. Currently, there is no death and all the seven (7) confirmed COVID-19 cases are being managed in isolation and are in stable condition," the statement added.

Ghana announced its first two cases of COVID-19 on 12 March 2020.

The confirmed cases of the Coronavirus increased to six on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The government has, as a result, placed a ban on all social gatherings including festivals, church and mosque services, funerals, conferences, and others to prevent the spread of the disease.