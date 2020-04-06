Nana Addo has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) to ensure Ghanaians enjoy a stable supply of power during this lockdown period.

This means that power rationing will be a thing of the past.

The president made this known in his 5th COVID-19 address on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

"We are in difficult times, and that is why I directed the Minister for Finance to send to Parliament the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP), whose objective is to protect households and livelihoods, support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, minimise job losses, and source additional funding for promotion of industries to shore up and expand industrial output for domestic consumption and exports.

"Again, the Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply. Furthermore, Government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, i.e. April, May, and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities," he said.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources said her outfit will ensure a constant supply of water to Ghanaians.

In an interview on Accra-based Onua FM, she said "We sat down with the President. All the stakeholders were invited and the ECG has assured us of a constant supply of power to be able to provide water."

She added: "He invited ECG, GRIDCo and Ghana Water Company. We work with pumps and reservoirs so if the power goes off, it will affect us."