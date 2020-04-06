The areas under the programme are the affected areas the Government has locked-down and restricted movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, the food distribution began in Accra on Sunday and will begin in Kumasi on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The objective of this CAP, according to Nana Addo "is to protect households and livelihoods, support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, minimise job losses, and source additional funding for promotion of industries to shore up and expand industrial output for domestic consumption and exports."

"Through this Programme, the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Local Government and Rural Development, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), working with MMDCEs and the faith-based organisations, have begun to provide food for up to four hundred thousand (400,000) individuals and homes in the affected areas of the restrictions. This begun in Accra today and will begin in Kumasi tomorrow.

"It will come in the form of dry food packages and hot meals, and will be delivered to vulnerable communities in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Kasoa," he added.

