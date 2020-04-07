Some irate youth of Ashaiman took to the streets, clashing with the police and military personnel following the lockdown directive which led to the death of Eric Ofotsu [a resident of the area] who allegedly struggled with a military officer and was shot in the process over the weekend.

On Monday, April 4, the police who were on duty enforcing the lockdown received the shock of their lives when some angry youth in Ashaiman began throwing stones at them.

They used stones and other offensive weapons against the police.

Watch video below: