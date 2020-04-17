The military officer, according to reports shot the the rider three times.

It is not clear why the military man shot the rider but an eyewitness said, the soldier shot him for failing to stop when he approached the barrier.

"I can’t tell exactly why the soldier shot the motor rider but I saw that he refused to stop at the barrier and decided to run away so all that I heard was three gunshots then the rider fell with the motorbike.

"There was blood all over and has been rushed to Nsawam Government Hospital. The soldier also picked a taxi and followed them to the hospital," an eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, the Nsawam District Police Commander, DSP Marian Adu -Osei said she was yet to be briefed and was unaware of the incident adding that anyone found culpable will be arrested.