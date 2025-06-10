GRNMA Strike: Health Minister begs retired nurses and midwives to volunteer services amid rising deaths

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has made a passionate appeal to retired nurses and midwives to volunteer their services at various health facilities amid the ongoing industrial action by members of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).

The leadership of GRNMA began its industrial action in phases on 2nd June 2025, with a total withdrawal of services declared on 9th June. The union is protesting the delayed implementation of the 2024 Collective Agreement, which governs salaries, allowances, and working conditions.

The decision has brought vital healthcare services across more than 300 public hospitals and clinics in all 16 regions to a near standstill, with several patients seeking healthcare being turned away.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, 10th June, Mr Akandoh emphasised the ministry's commitment to the necessary engagement that will lead to the approval and implementation of the new conditions of service for nurses and midwives.

However, he noted that the agreements are not captured in the 2025 budget and would completely throw the economy off course if implemented immediately in their current form.

We are mindful of the serious economic consequences of unbudgeted expenditure and wish to avoid the economic difficulties that led to hardship in the recent past. The Government commits to continue engaging with the nurses in order to achieve a mutually acceptable outcome in the public interest.

Outlining temporary measures implemented to mitigate the impact of the strike, the Minister urged retired nurses to volunteer their services:

Given the urgency of the situation and the suffering of patients, the Government has appealed to public-spirited retired nurses and midwives to volunteer their services for a brief period pending the resolution of this impasse.