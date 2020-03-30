The presentation, follows reports of shortage of PPE and other materials required by the front-line medical personnel at the hospital in their fight against the Coronavirus.

The items presented included 100 full sets of PPE, 100 gum boots, 120 doctors scrubs, 50 patients gowns, 30 theatre gowns and 400 packs of bottled drinking water.

Mahama said the items presented will help in protecting the staff of the hospital as they go about their work.

Mahama donates PPEs to Ridge Hospital

"We all, Ghana, appreciates the work you are doing. You are the frontline defence of the population against the disease and we must all support you to be able to protect us," he said.

Medical Director in-charge of the Ridge Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh, thanked Mahama and the NDC, stating that the items presented "are really the things that we have been lacking, particularly the PPE, surgical face masks, coveralls, and the items that are really needed."

"The other day I was describing a situation that when the staff want to gown and attend to a patient, it takes up to about 20 to 30 minutes to complete the gowning. And the items that are used after one usage, you have to discard all of them, and come in for a fresh one. It is for this reason that the demand is so high," he said.